Rashid Khan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rashid Khan returns from injury as Afghanistan named T20I squad for Ireland series x 00:00

Afghanistan's star all-rounder Rashid Khan has been added to the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. The inclusion of the spinner in the squad means that he has recovered from his back injury, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Previously, Rashid Khan missed Afghanistan's series against India, Sri Lanka and UAE. He also missed the Test and ODIs against Ireland. The Afghanistan star also did not feature in tournaments like the Big Bash League and the SA20 due to the injury.

Against India, the Afghans were not able to win a single match in the three-match T20I series. The hosts sealed the series with 3-0. The final match was a pure entertainer as the match witnessed a super over in which the "Men in Blue" won by 10 runs.

Fellow teammate Ibrahim Zadran while talking to the press stated that Rashid has not fully recovered but will travel with the squad.

"He is not totally fit, but is travelling with the team. We hope that he gets fit as soon as we expect him to. He's doing his rehab with the doctor, and we will miss him in the series," Zadran was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Rashid Khan's comeback will be a piece of positive news for the Indian Premier League team Gujarat Titans whom he represents in the tournament.

Apart from Rashid's inclusion in the squad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has also been added to the T20I squad after his recovery from a right phalanx sprain.

Afghanistan will play against Ireland for the three T20I games on March 15, 17 and 18 in Sharjah.

Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is: Rashid Khan (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq (Wk), Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

