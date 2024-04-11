Ravi Shastri debuted for the Indian test side on February 21, 1981. Having played 80 matches in the latest format of the game, he scored 3,830 runs which also included 11 centuries and 12 half-centuries

Ravi Shastri (Pic: X/@RaviShastriOfc)

Listen to this article Ravi Shastri's witty post breaks Internet x 00:00

Ravi Shastri on April 10 shared a picture of him in a blue bathrobe which set the internet ablaze. The former India all-rounder known to be vocal about his thoughts is currently working as a commentator in the IPL 2024.

"I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy", Shastri wrote on his X account. Taking to X:

I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy 🥵 pic.twitter.com/oHBQw3WoIf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

Shastri debuted for the Indian test side on February 21, 1981. Having played 80 matches in the latest format of the game, he scored 3,830 runs which also included 11 centuries and 12 half-centuries. The former right-hander batsman also played 150 One-Day International matches for India. He ended his ODI career with 3,108 runs including four centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Ravi Shahstri was also handy with the ball. In the traditional format, the slow left-arm orthodox bowler has 151 wickets under his belt. In ODIs, the veteran registered 129 wickets.

He was also a part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad. Shastri later on served Indian cricket as the head coach in 2019. He remained in charge until the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Under Ravi Shastri's head coach stint, Team India registered a historic win against Australia in their fortress, Gabba. He was also awarded the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award during the recent Naman Awards. When asked about one moment he would pick as a head coach, Ravi answered: "If you ask me one, the icing on the cake was that last day at the Gabba when we went past the finish line with Rishabh Pant taking us home, and I thank my players for that."

