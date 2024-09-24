At the age of 38, Ravichandran Ashwin is still consistent in delivering match-winning performances, even as the Indian cricket team transitions to a younger core. Ravichandran Ashwin is the only second after Ian Botham to achieve the feat of scoring a century and claiming five wickets in the same Test match

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) celebrates with teammate Ravichandran Ashwin after their team's win at the end of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ravichandran Ashwin's hilarious exchange with Rohit Sharma amidst stellar performance x 00:00

Team India's star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shared a humorous conversation with captain Rohit Sharma. The all-rounder was awarded the "Player of the Match" award for his crucial contributions in the Chennai Test.

At the age of 38, Ravichandran Ashwin is still consistent in delivering match-winning performances, even as the Indian cricket team transitions to a younger core.

In his latest YouTube video, Ashwin shared an amusing anecdote about how his wife, Prithi Narayanan, sparked a conversation about age while watching the Duleep Trophy highlights.

Prithi's question led to Ashwin jokingly engaging Rohit in a light-hearted exchange about their age. Both Ashwin and Rohit, senior members of the Indian squad, have consistently delivered for the team at crucial moments, defying concerns about their advancing years.

"We were watching some highlights the day before yesterday. My wife told me something: 'These off-spinners, won't they be abusing you in their minds while bowling?' I wondered why and realised they must be thinking 'when will he leave for us to get a break?'. Suddently, I felt a little off. I realised, yes, I am in that phase now. Even when we were young, we used to wonder about our place in the side. Everbody does it. When I look at it now, it brings me to reality. I makes you realise you have played for a lot of years," Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

"I saw a graphic on the official broadcasting channel. They had put year-wise break-up and it ended with number 38. I am alone in that club. Then suddenly I saw Rohit, he was passing by. I asked him 'when is your birthday?'. He said it was coming. I am waiting for his birthday. Then we will be of the same age for sometime," Ashwin said.

In the first Test match against Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin registered his sixth Test century and also bagged six wickets.

This accolade marked his second consecutive Player of the Match honour in Chennai, following his win in 2021.

With this, Ravichandran Ashwin is the only second after Ian Botham to achieve the feat of scoring a century and claiming five wickets in the same Test match. So far, the Indian has attained the feat four times in his career.

Ashwin's excellence in the fourth innings of matches has cemented his legacy as one of India's finest bowlers.

With 99 fourth-innings wickets, he has surpassed Anil Kumble's previous record of 94 wickets, establishing himself as an indispensable asset in India's bowling attack.

Ashwin's contributions have been key to India's 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh.

