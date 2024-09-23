Recently in the first Test match against Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin played a glorious knock of 113 runs in Chennai. The veteran faced 133 deliveries which were laced with 11 fours and 2 sixes. His knock came when the Indian side faced a sudden collapse in their batting line-up

Ravichandran Ashwin's Hindi Youtube channel (Pic: X/@ashwinravi99)

Listen to this article Team India's Ravichandran Ashwin launches Hindi YouTube channel x 00:00

Ravichandran Ashwin recently made the announcement of his Hindi YouTube channel. The star all-rounder took to his official social media handle which read, "Subscribe to our exclusive Hindi Channel! 🤗 Ash ki Baat: https://youtube.com/@ashkibaat99?si="

Ravichandran Ashwin also manages a Tamil YouTube channel in which he conducts interviews related to all cricket stories.

Recently in the first Test match against Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin played a glorious knock of 113 runs in Chennai. The veteran faced 133 deliveries which were laced with 11 fours and 2 sixes. His knock came when the Indian side faced a sudden collapse in their batting line-up.

Ashwin was shouldered by Ravindra Jadeja who accumulated 86 runs off 124 balls and helped the side save the game. His knock was laced with 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Later, in India's second innings, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped six wickets by conceding 88 runs in 21 overs. With this, he levelled the record for the most five-wicket haul with Australia's legendary Shane Warne. Currently, India has 37 fifers in the Test format. Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan enjoys the top spot on the list with 67 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket history.

After the match-saving contribution in the first match, Ravichandran Ashwin was also named as the "Player of the Match" award. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were the other two centurions in the match from the Indian dugout.

The second Test match against Bangladesh will kick start on September 27 in Kanpur with India set to play with the unchanged squad.

India’s squad for the 2ndst Test of the Bangladesh Test series: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.