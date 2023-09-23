Redfern is first female umpire in County Championship

Redfern, who played 21 times for England from 1995-99, has been appointed for the County Championship fixture between Glamorgan and Derbyshire starting Tuesday

Sue Redfern will become the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class cricket match in England and Wales next week.

