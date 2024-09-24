Showcasing his extraordinary shots, Rishabh Pant has made crucial contributions in the last two Test series against Australia. Pat Cummins also compared Pant's aggressive approach to his teammates Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh

Rishabh Pant (Pic: File Pic)

Australia captain Pat Cummins is well aware of the fact that Rishabh Pant has been a major influence in Team India's back-to-back Test series victory. He further stated that it will be important to keep Rishabh Pant quite ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A key figure in India's historic Test triumphs in 2018-19 and 2020-21, the 26-year-old Rishabh Pant made a stunning comeback from a horrific car accident in December 2022, scoring a second-inning century in the first Test against Bangladesh last week.

"He's someone that has a big influence in a couple of series and we have got to try and keep him quiet," Cummins said on Star Sports.

Showcasing his extraordinary shots, Rishabh Pant has made crucial contributions in the last two Test series against Australia.

In 12 innings, he has amassed 624 runs at an impressive average of 62.40, with a top score of 159 not out.

His unbeaten 89 in the second innings at the Gabba in 2021 not only handed Australia their first defeat there in 32 years but also secured a 2-1 series victory for India.

"Someone like Rishabh Pant might play a reverse slap and it's an incredible shot, and that's just part of who he is. I think we've become a bit more accustomed."

Pat Cummins also compared Pant's aggressive approach to his teammates Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

"Every team has one or two of those players who can take the game on. You know, we've got Travis Head and Mitch Marsh and those guys. I think with those guys, you know that they're going to be aggressive. If you miss your area a little bit, they're going to take the game on," he added.

Australia will be in search of their first Test series win against India since 2014-15. The five-match series is starting with the Perth Test on November 22.

