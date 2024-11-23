Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rishabh Pant may go for more than Rs 25 crore Raina

'Rishabh Pant may go for more than Rs 25 crore': Raina

Updated on: 24 November,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

“More than his batting and keeping, he’s a great character to have in the team when he is a captain. Any owner or coach would not like to miss his X-factor,” Raina, IPL Expert, JioStar, said

'Rishabh Pant may go for more than Rs 25 crore': Raina

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant at the Wankhede Stadium last year. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
'Rishabh Pant may go for more than Rs 25 crore': Raina
x
00:00

The “X-factor” that Rishabh Pant offers will trigger a bidding war for him in Sunday’s IPL mega auction in Jeddah and the wicketkeeper-batter could smash the Rs 25 crore barrier, reckoned former India batter Suresh Raina.


Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out Rs 24.75 crore to acquire the services of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc ahead of IPL 2024, the highest in the tournament’s history, and Raina felt it could be broken this time.


“More than his batting and keeping, he’s a great character to have in the team when he is a captain. Any owner or coach would not like to miss his X-factor,” Raina, IPL Expert, JioStar, said.


So will Pant break the Rs 25-crore mark? “I think he will go for more than that. Punjab, Delhi, KKR, and RCB have the money. So, when he comes to the auction, expect him to go 4-5 crores higher than Rs 25 crore,” said Raina, the first player to breach the 5000-run mark in IPL history. Highlighting Pant’s on-field energy and rapport with players, Raina, a four-time IPL winner with Chennai Super Kings, said: “He has that strength, the bonding he has with players, and everyone wants to play under him, which makes him special.”

Also Read: Jaiswal, Rahul throw Australia off balance with strong opening stand

“No one will leave him. This is a three-year auction. If you’re getting Pant for three years. CSK don’t have that budget, but I definitely see him going to RCB or maybe as the captain of KKR. He will bring a lot of fans if he goes to KKR,” the former India left-hander added. Royal Challengers Bengaluru needs a captain after releasing Faf du Plessis, and Raina said they have many options in the auction room like KL Rahul, Pant or can even go back to Du Plessis.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

suresh raina Rishabh Pant cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK