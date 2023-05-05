Rishabh Pant throws away clutches, shares video of him walking without support

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's post-surgery recovery appears to be moving in the right direction following a severe car crash, as he is now able to walk without any support

Rishabh Pant (Pic: AFP)

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's post-surgery recovery appears to be moving in the right direction following a severe car crash, as he is now able to walk without any support. Pant, who went under the knife after suffering multiple injuries when his car collided with a divider in December last year, on Friday posted a video of him walking without crutches on his social media handle.

In the video, the 25-year-old Pant was seen throwing his crutches away and walking without any support at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he's currently undergoing rehabilitation.

"Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!," Pant captioned the video post.

Pant captained IPL side Delhi Capitals in the 2021 and 2022 editions before he was forced to miss the ongoing edition following the car accident. Meanwhile, Delhi, who continue to remain at the bottom of the table, registered their third win of the season in a tense five-run win over Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Aman Khan's maiden T20 half-century was beautifully complemented by the pacers as Delhi kept their playoff hopes alive. Bowling impeccable lengths, Mohammed Shami (4/11 in four overs) was lethal with the new ball as he knocked the wind out of the Capitals' top order, as Gujarat Titans restricted DC to 130 for eight after being asked to bowl. Aman (51 off 44) waged a lone battle, putting some much-need runs on the board. He added 50 off 54 balls with Axar Patel (27) and 53 off 27 balls with Ripal Patel (23).

In reply, Hardik Pandya's (59 off 53) sedate fifty and Rahul Tewatia's (20) hattrick of sixes were not enough as Delhi bowlers held their nerves to stop the defending champions at 125 for 6. The David Warner-led side will next square up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.