Rishabh Pant played an important role in India's 2020-21 Test series triumph in Australia. Marnus Labuschagne labelled him as a funny guy but also heaped praises on him for playing the sport in the right spirit

Marnus Labuschagne (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Rishabh Pant's always funny, and plays in right spirit": Labuschagne x 00:00

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne described Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the most amusing player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishabh Pant who will travel to Australia for the third time will look to make crucial contributions in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will kick start on November 22.

Rishabh Pant played an important role in India's 2020-21 Test series triumph in Australia. Marnus Labuschagne labelled him as a funny guy but also heaped praises on him for playing the sport in the right spirit.

"The one I always find the most amusing is Rishabh Pant. He's always funny, (has) a great laugh, and plays the game in the right spirit", Marnus Labuschagne told Star Sports.

Also Read: IND vs BAN Tests: Magic moments from India's iconic series sweep against Bangladesh

Steve Smith and pacer Josh Hazlewood were asked about the most annoying player/s in the Indian dressing room, and both named all-rounder Jadeja.

"I get annoyed by Jadeja on the field just because he's a very good player. He always finds a way to get in the battle, whether it's scoring runs, taking wickets, or making a great catch. It can be a bit annoying at times, but he's a very good player", said Smith.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli too popped up in the conversation and Australia wicketkeeper-batter Travis Head felt the former Indian skipper was the most amusing of all.

Apart from scoring runs, Head feels that Kohli's high energy always keeps the opponents on their toes. "I think a lot of people would say Virat just because of how good he is. He's always getting runs, and his high energy is always there. He's always into you", Head said about Kohli.

Interestingly, when veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was asked the same question, he said that he's "triggered" by all the Indian players.

"I get triggered by all Indian players", he said.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be aiming for their fifth consecutive Test series win against Australia, besides making it three in a row Down Under.

(With PTI Inputs)