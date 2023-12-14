Breaking News
Russell's all-round performance helps WI beat England in first T20I

Updated on: 14 December,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Bridgetown
AFP |

Top

Russell, 35, was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with three wickets for 19 runs off four overs as world champions England were all out for 171.

Russell's all-round performance helps WI beat England in first T20I

Andre Russell

Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell made a dazzling return to international cricket to help West Indies cruise to a four-wicket victory over England in the opening Twenty20 International in Barbados on Tuesday.


Also Read: Lyon hails Ashwin, calls him "one of my biggest coaches"


Handed a shock recall after a two-year absence, Russell shone with bat (29) and ball at Kensington Oval as the home side reached the target with ease to finish on 172-6 from 18.1 overs.


andre russell west indies england sports news cricket news t20 international

