Russell's all-round performance helps WI beat England in first T20I

Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell made a dazzling return to international cricket to help West Indies cruise to a four-wicket victory over England in the opening Twenty20 International in Barbados on Tuesday.

Handed a shock recall after a two-year absence, Russell shone with bat (29) and ball at Kensington Oval as the home side reached the target with ease to finish on 172-6 from 18.1 overs. Russell, 35, was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with three wickets for 19 runs off four overs as world champions England were all out for 171.

