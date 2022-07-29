SA skipper David Miller thanks bowlers for 2nd T20I victory against England

Despite a match winning 96* from Rilee Rossouw, Miller was happier with the way his bowlers bounced back in the second game after conceeding 234 runs in the first T20I

Lungi Ngidi celebrates with Tabraiz Shamsi after taking a catch to dismiss Bairstow during the 2nd T20I between England and South Africa. Pic/ AFP

Following his side's 58-run win over England in the second T20I, South African captain David Miller said that the bowlers made things easy for him by picking up wickets.

An all-round show from South Africa led from the front by Rilee Rossouw and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi helped the visitors seal a 58-run win over England in the second T20I of the three-match series at Cardiff on Thursday.

"We will take a win. A good turnaround for us. A great performance. We had one or two meetings to clear up from last night. We picked ourselves up. I am really chuffed with the bowlers. They made it easier for me by picking up wickets. I was not juggling around too much as they executed really well. Massive boundary out there. It was a left-right combination that we had to keep in mind," said Miller in a post-match presentation.

The three-match series is now level at 1-1. In the first innings, South Africa put up 207/3 on the board, with Rilee Rossouw smashing an unbeaten 96 off 55 balls with ten fours and five sixes. Reeza Hendricks also played a great knock of 53 off just 32 balls.

England could not inflict much damage as spinner Moeen Ali and pacers Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan could only manage a wicket each.

In the chase of 208 runs, England lost wickets regularly and it never looked as if they posed a threat. Half the team was back in the hut before it could cross the 100-run mark. Contributions did come from skipper Jos Buttler (29), Moeen Ali (28) and Jonny Bairstow (30) but it was not enough to stop the Proteas from securing a 58-run win as the hosts were bowled out for 149. Shamsi (3/27) was the best bowler for South Africa.

Rossouw's knock of 96* earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 207/3 (Rilee Rossouw 96*, Reeza Hendricks 53, Moeen Ali 1/17) defeated England: 149 in 16.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 30, Moeen Ali 28, Tabraiz Shamsi 3/27) by 58 runs.

