Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > SA20 chief Graeme Smith bats for tough competition as Season 3 gets underway

SA20 chief Graeme Smith bats for tough competition as Season 3 gets underway

Updated on: 10 January,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

“We have some quality local players, the best of South Africa, and some outstanding international players that have come now

SA20 chief Graeme Smith bats for tough competition as Season 3 gets underway

Graeme Smith

Listen to this article
SA20 chief Graeme Smith bats for tough competition as Season 3 gets underway
x
00:00

As the third season of the SA20 got underway on Thursday with defending champs Sunrisers Eastern Cape facing MI Cape Town at St George’s Park, League Commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith insisted the tournament would be highly competitive given the quality talent on view. 


Also Read: "Everybody must play domestic cricket, giving rest should be coach's decision": Sunil Gavaskar


“We have some quality local players, the best of South Africa, and some outstanding international players that have come now. This year, I think the squads are looking even stronger, which is exciting going into Season 3. You look across the six squads, and you can see so many match-ups and so many potential great games along the way,” said Smith. “The fans have come out in numbers. Seeing people in the stands having a great time and enjoying the atmosphere. The feedback we get is when that people tune into the TV, they see a happy South Africa, summer, filled stadiums, and incredible cricket.” 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

t20 cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK