SA20 chief Graeme Smith bats for tough competition as Season 3 gets underway

As the third season of the SA20 got underway on Thursday with defending champs Sunrisers Eastern Cape facing MI Cape Town at St George’s Park, League Commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith insisted the tournament would be highly competitive given the quality talent on view.

“We have some quality local players, the best of South Africa, and some outstanding international players that have come now. This year, I think the squads are looking even stronger, which is exciting going into Season 3. You look across the six squads, and you can see so many match-ups and so many potential great games along the way,” said Smith. “The fans have come out in numbers. Seeing people in the stands having a great time and enjoying the atmosphere. The feedback we get is when that people tune into the TV, they see a happy South Africa, summer, filled stadiums, and incredible cricket.”

