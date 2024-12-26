Australia skipper Pat Cummins wants teenager Konstas to not overthink during his Test debut against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today

Australia’s Sam Konstas during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘Sam, just have fun’: Cummins x 00:00

Australia skipper Pat Cummins understands what a teenager goes through on a high-profile Test debut and knows what he needs to tell a young Sam Konstas: “Have fun and don’t overthink”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Konstas, 18, is all set to make his debut against India in the Boxing Day Test, starting Thursday. Konstas has created a lot of buzz in Australian domestic cricket and his Test debut at the expense of Nathan McSweeney has become quite an event. When the skipper was asked about his feelings during his Test debut at 19, Cummins spoke about an element of naivety that can stop a kid from overthinking about how big a deal it is.

Exciting moment



Pat Cummins

“I spent a bit of the time wondering why or how I was there, how it happened so quick. I just remember being really excited and I think it’s similar to Sammy [Konstas] this week. “There’s a level of naivety that you just want to go out and play like you do when you’re a kid in the backyard,” Cummins said during the pre-match press interaction. “You just want to take the game on, have fun and not overthink. So that’s the message to Sam. That’s definitely how I felt as an 18-year-old, I was just really excited,” Cummins fondly recollected.

Big occasion

Cummins shared with Konstas, how he, as a teenager, handled his debut back in 2011. “I was saying this to Sam the other day, I remember as an 18-year-old I was thinking if I didn’t have a great game it wasn’t my fault, it was the selector’s fault for picking me. “I was like, well they’re the idiots that picked an 18-year-old. You’re so young starting out your career it’s just it’s Boxing Day doesn’t get any better than this so just enjoy the moment,” he laughed.

For Cummins, having 38-year-old opener Usman Khawaja, who is exactly double Konstas’ age is a boon for the youngster as he will have calming influence at the other end. “There’s so much value in having experience and you’ve seen everything before. But there’s almost just as many positives in having that freedom and naivety just to go out and see the ball and hit the ball.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever