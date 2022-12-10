Breaking News
Sanjay Naik is MCA’s new vice-president, beats Iqbal Shaikh by huge margin

Updated on: 10 December,2022 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Naik secured 223 votes, while Shaikh got 68. Naik expressed surprise about the victory margin

Sanjay Naik


Former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary, Sanjay Naik is now the association’s vice-president. At the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, Naik defeated ex-Managing Committee member Iqbal Shaikh in a one-sided affair, for the vacant post.


Naik secured 223 votes, while Shaikh got 68. Naik expressed surprise about the victory margin. “It’s the trust shown for my work as MCA secretary in the last three years. The victory margin is a bit surprising, but not shocking. My friend circle in MCA is so strong—ladies members, international players—heir response was huge.


I was confident that at least these people would vote for me. I thank all those 291 people who made the effort to come to vote within a month’s time [since the last election on October 20],” remarked Naik.

