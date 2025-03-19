The out-of-favour India batter, who bowls part-time off-spin, dismissed Saloni P and Soumya Verma off the last two balls of the 44th over on Monday

Shafali Verma

Shafali claims hat-trick in Women's U-23 ODI Trophy

The big-hitting Shafali Verma (3-20) shone with the ball as she claimed a hat-trick for Haryana against Karnataka in the pre-quarterfinal of the Women’s U-23 ODI Trophy here.

The out-of-favour India batter, who bowls part-time off-spin, dismissed Saloni P and Soumya Verma off the last two balls of the 44th over on Monday. She then returned in the 46th over to clean up Namita D’Souza’s stumps with the very first delivery, completing a memorable hat-trick. She ended the match with figures of 3-20. Verma’s effort helped Haryana secure a six-wicket win.

