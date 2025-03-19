Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shafali claims hat trick in Womens U 23 ODI Trophy

Shafali claims hat-trick in Women’s U-23 ODI Trophy

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

Top

The out-of-favour India batter, who bowls part-time off-spin, dismissed Saloni P and Soumya Verma off the last two balls of the 44th over on Monday

Shafali claims hat-trick in Women’s U-23 ODI Trophy

Shafali Verma

Listen to this article
Shafali claims hat-trick in Women’s U-23 ODI Trophy
x
00:00

The big-hitting Shafali Verma (3-20) shone with the ball as she claimed a hat-trick for Haryana against Karnataka in the pre-quarterfinal of the Women’s U-23 ODI Trophy here. 


Also Read: BCCI set to form Women’s ODI WC organising committee


The out-of-favour India batter, who bowls part-time off-spin, dismissed Saloni P and Soumya Verma off the last two balls of the 44th over on Monday. She then returned in the 46th over to clean up Namita D’Souza’s stumps with the very first delivery, completing a memorable hat-trick. She ended the match with figures of 3-20. Verma’s effort helped Haryana secure a six-wicket win.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK