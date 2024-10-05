Shanto promises aggressive play in upcoming T20Is

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 October,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Gwalior
PTI |

Top

India whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series, winning the Kanpur game in mere six sessions. The T20I series will begin here on Sunday at the brand new Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto on Friday promised that his new-look team will play aggressive brand of cricket in the upcoming T20I series against India, saying that the Test series defeat is now behind them.


India whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series, winning the Kanpur game in mere six sessions. The T20I series will begin here on Sunday at the brand new Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. “We are looking to win this series, to be very honest. We want to play aggressive cricket. If you look at our last World Cup, we had a very good opportunity to play in the semi-finals, but we couldn’t do that. But, it’s a new team. So, I hope all the players will play some good cricket here,” Shanto told reporters.


Also Read: Gwalior sees deployment of 2,500 cops for Ind-Ban T20 match amid protests


The skipper said he won’t think about his team’s struggle in the Test series. “We all know we didn’t play our best cricket [in Tests]. So, we are not thinking about what we have done before. Going forward, it’s a very important series for us and we all know in T20 it’s a totally different ball game. That particular day, those who are playing well, will win the match.”

Both India and Bangladesh will have new-look teams taking the field with senior players making way for the youngsters. India will have an entirely new squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, while Bangladesh will have only five players in their T20 squad who were also part of the Test squad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

