Shaw’s inclusion in the list of 28 players comes as a fresh lease of life for the explosive batter who found himself out of reckoning in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Shaw in Mushtaq Ali probables list x 00:00

Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were on Saturday named in Mumbai’s list of 28 probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Greg Chappell wants Rohit, Kohli to rekindle youthful mindset

Shaw’s inclusion in the list of 28 players comes as a fresh lease of life for the explosive batter who found himself out of reckoning in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever