Breaking News
Mumbai: Fourteen-year-old slits mom’s throat
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Marathi vs Marathi showdown in 44 per cent seats
Congress CMs counter BJP’s charge of non-fulfilment of poll promises
Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Panel to curb rabies in jackals
Supreme Court scraps revival plan for Jet Airways
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shaw in Mushtaq Ali probables list

Shaw in Mushtaq Ali probables list

Updated on: 10 November,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Shaw’s inclusion in the list of 28 players comes as a fresh lease of life for the explosive batter who found himself out of reckoning in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai

Shaw in Mushtaq Ali probables list

Prithvi Shaw. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Shaw in Mushtaq Ali probables list
x
00:00

Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were on Saturday named in Mumbai’s list of 28 probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 15.


Also Read: Greg Chappell wants Rohit, Kohli to rekindle youthful mindset


Shaw’s inclusion in the list of 28 players comes as a fresh lease of life for the explosive batter who found himself out of reckoning in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

prithvi shaw shreyas iyer cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK