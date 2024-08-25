Former selector, later Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour and Sandeep Patil, who as chairman, insisted on Shikhar Dhawan’s Test match selection in 2013 when Virender Sehwag was dropped, doff their hats to all-format dashing southpaw

Shikhar Dhawan. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article "Shikhar Dhawan was a great leader": Vikram Rathour x 00:00

India opener Shikhar Dhawan’s retirement from all forms of cricket may have surprised former national selector Vikram Rathour, who until recently was India’s batting coach. But going by what Rathour said about the southpaw’s pragmatic attitude, the decision to call it quits could well have been expected too.

Rathour was the North Zone selector when Dhawan (nicknamed Gabbar) was picked to represent India in the third Test of the 2012-13 series against Australia at Mohali.

Rathour, the former India opener, recalled witnessing Dhawan’s Test debut century against Australia at Mohali in 2012-13 along with then chief selector Sandeep Patil. “It [187] was a phenomenal innings. I remember we laughing because he scored a run-a-ball 100 or even better than that. I remember him playing a reverse sweep when he was on 90. It was surprising to see somebody who was playing his first Test against a big team, play like that. He was very fearless, which was great to see and that is how he played throughout his career,” Rathour told mid-day from Jalandhar.

Sandeep Patil and Vikram Rathour

Rathour also called Dhawan a great captain. “Shikhar was captain of the Indian team in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies. He kept the atmosphere very light. I remember he making someone like [head coach] Rahul Dravid participate in a reel. He is the only guy I can think of who could get Dravid to do something like that.

“Shikhar was a senior guy in the team and a great leader. The team was really happy under him. He kept the dressing room very lively and enjoyable. He captained the team the way he played his cricket, which was about performing and not worrying about anything else,” added Rathour.

Meanwhile, Patil was convinced about Dhawan’s ability and picked him mid-series. The batsman to get dropped was Virender Sehwag, who had scored only 27 in three innings during the first two Tests of that Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. “Shikhar had form going for him. You have to pick players at the right time when they are among the runs. There are various examples of young players not being picked when they have runs to back them and if they don’t get picked they feel very disappointed and that is not a good thing. Yes, I had to press for his inclusion and I am so glad he didn’t let me down,” said Patil.

“As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! It’s important to turn the page to move forward in life and that’s why I am announcing my retirement from international cricket,” Dhawan, 38, said in a post on X.

Dhawan scored 2,315 runs in 34 Tests, 6,793 runs in 167 ODIs and 1,759 runs in 68 T20Is. He has captained Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

With inputs from Clayton Murzello

Hero of multi-nation tournaments

2004

U-19 World Cup: Player of the Tournament

2013

Champions Trophy: Player of the Tournament

2014

Asia Cup: Top-scorer for India

2015

ODI World Cup: Top-scorer for India

2017

Champions Trophy: Top-scorer

2018

Asia Cup: Player of the Tournament