Short keen on being Aus captain in T20Is vs Pak

Matthew Short. Pic/AFP

Ahead of Australia playing three ODIs against Pakistan at home, right-handed batter Matthew Short has put his hand up to captain the side in the T20I leg of the white-ball series.

Though Pat Cummins will lead Australia in ODIs against Pakistan, there’s no word yet on who could take over the leadership mantle for the T20I series, as Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are on paternity leave. Short has prior leadership experience via being the leader of his BBL side Adelaide Strikers.

“Yeah, definitely [I’m interested]. I’ve done it for a little bit now with the Adelaide Strikers and really enjoyed being involved in making some of the calls,” said Short to reporters.

