While du Plessis is leading the scoring charts with 576 runs from 11 innings, including six half centuries and a best of 84, Jaiswal is a close second with 575 runs from 12 knocks that includes four fifties and a 124-run knock. It remains to be seen who gets the better of the other in Sunday’s high-profile clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Faf du Plessis

Listen to this article Showdown between Jaiswal and Du Plessis to highlight RR-RCB tie x 00:00

It promises to be a showdown between this edition’s two most impactful batters in young Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis when Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Both Jaiswal and du Plessis are in scintillating form and are the top-two run-getters in the tournament so far. While du Plessis is leading the scoring charts with 576 runs from 11 innings, including six half centuries and a best of 84, Jaiswal is a close second with 575 runs from 12 knocks that includes four fifties and a 124-run knock. It remains to be seen who gets the better of the other in Sunday’s high-profile clash.

Also Read: Faftastic! Du Plessis clobbers perfectly paced knock of 84 in 56 balls despite injury

If both fire on Sunday, it will be a run-fest for the spectators. While Jos Buttler failed against KKR, he remains a big threat alongside Jaiswal at the top of the order for the Royals. While du Plessis has been consistent with the bat, Virat Kohli has sparkled in patches and RCB need both the batters to fire at the top to provide them a good start.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever