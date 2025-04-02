Shreyas to get BCCI contract, but Ishan will continue to be left out: Sources

Even after retiring from the T20 format, Rohit and Kohli will continue in the elusive A+ category

Shreyas Iyer

Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to retain their A+ grade contract, which is worth Rs 7 crore in the BCCI’s annual player contracts.

Even after retiring from the T20 format, Rohit and Kohli will continue in the elusive A+ category. Shreyas Iyer, India’s leading run-getter in the recent Champions Trophy, is all set to make his comeback in the central contract list,” sources said.

Ishan Kishan

“Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was notably excluded alongside Iyer last year, still has to wait for his return in central contracts,” he added. All-rounder Axar Patel, who played a vital role in India’s unbeaten runs in the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, also stands a good chance to earn a promotion.

Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek Sharma, who have been stellar performers for India in different formats in the last 12 months, also have a great chance to earn their first-ever central contract. Last week, the BCCI announced the annual retainers for the India senior women’s team for the 2024-25 cycle.

