Shreyas to get BCCI contract, but Ishan will continue to be left out: Sources

Updated on: 02 April,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Even after retiring from the T20 format, Rohit and Kohli will continue in the elusive A+ category

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas to get BCCI contract, but Ishan will continue to be left out: Sources
Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to retain their A+ grade contract, which is worth Rs 7 crore in the BCCI’s annual player contracts.


Even after retiring from the T20 format, Rohit and Kohli will continue in the elusive A+ category. Shreyas Iyer, India’s leading run-getter in the recent Champions Trophy, is all set to make his comeback in the central contract list,” sources said.


Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan

“Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was notably excluded alongside Iyer last year, still has to wait for his return in central contracts,” he added. All-rounder Axar Patel, who played a vital role in India’s unbeaten runs in the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, also stands a good chance to earn a promotion.

Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek Sharma, who have been stellar performers for India in different formats in the last 12 months, also have a great chance to earn their first-ever central contract. Last week, the BCCI announced the annual retainers for the India senior women’s team for the 2024-25 cycle.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

