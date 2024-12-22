Shrijith’s 150 trumps Shreyas Iyer’s 114 as Karnataka win

But Shrijith, who was sold to Mumbai Indians for R30 lakh in the recent IPL auction, hammered 150 off 101 balls with 20 fours and four sixes to help Karnataka scale down 383 with 3.4 overs to spare

Shreyas Iyer

KL Shrijith’s whirlwind unbeaten 150 trumped Shreyas Iyer’s fiery 114 as Karnataka etched a memorable seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a Group ‘C’ match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday.

Shreyas’ unbeaten 55-ball knock (5x4, 10x6) combined with fifties from Hardik Tamore (84), Ayush Mhatre (78) and Shivam Dube (63 not out) guided Mumbai to an imposing 382 for four in 50 overs.

He was ably supported by KV Aneesh (82), Praveen Dubey (65 not out). Meanwhile in Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan took three wickets to restrict Bihar to 196 all out. MP then rode on an unbeaten 55 by skipper Rajat Patidar and an 83 by Harsh Gawali to secure six-wicket win.

Brief scores

Mumbai 382-4 in 50 overs (S Iyer 114*, H Tamore 84, A Mhatre 78; P Dubey 2-89) lost to Karnataka 383-3 in 46.2 overs (K Shrijith 150, K Aneesh 82; J Khan 2-70) by seven wickets

