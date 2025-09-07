Despite his desire to continue playing in the 50-over format and his ambition to give the 2027 ODI World Cup one last shot, the final call may not rest with him. Rohit, currently 38, would be nearing 40 by the time the next World Cup arrives

According to a report by RevSportz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already made its decision internally, Gill will take over the ODI reins; it’s only a matter of when the official announcement is made.

Shubman Gill is steadily becoming the face of Indian cricket’s next generation, and all signs point towards him being named India's next ODI captain. Following his appointment as the T20I vice-captain and a growing role in the Test setup, Gill’s ascendancy in leadership roles across formats appear inevitable.

Shubman Gill is steadily becoming the face of Indian cricket’s next generation, and all signs point towards him being named India's next ODI captain. Following his appointment as the T20I vice-captain and a growing role in the Test setup, Gill’s ascendancy in leadership roles across formats appear inevitable.

According to a report by RevSportz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already made its decision internally, Gill will take over the ODI reins; it’s only a matter of when the official announcement is made.

This potential leadership transition comes at a time when serious questions are being raised about Rohit Sharma’s long-term involvement in one-day internationals. Despite his desire to continue playing in the 50-over format and his ambition to give the 2027 ODI World Cup one last shot, the final call may not rest with him. Rohit, currently 38, would be nearing 40 by the time the next World Cup arrives. With India having a relatively light ODI calendar in the next couple of years, sustaining peak fitness and form while playing only one format could become a significant challenge for the veteran opener.

India’s upcoming limited-overs tour of Australia is likely to be viewed as a pivotal moment in this transition. If Rohit is to extend his tenure as both captain and player, only exceptional performances Down Under can delay what increasingly looks like an inevitable changing of the guard.

The selection committee, with an eye firmly on the future, is eager to provide the next generation of leaders ample time to settle in and shape the team leading up to the 2027 World Cup. The idea is not just to prepare a team but to nurture a leader who can build his legacy, and Gill, still only 26, is viewed as the perfect candidate.

Interestingly, this could mark the return to the "one captain for all formats" model, a structure that has served Indian cricket well in the past. Gill already captains the Test side and has leapfrogged Axar Patel to become T20I vice-captain. With Suryakumar Yadav, the current T20I skipper, now 34, the BCCI may look to hand over that responsibility as well after the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli, too, faces similar scrutiny. Having stepped away from T20Is and on a break from Tests, questions are mounting over his ability to remain sharp and effective in the ODI format alone