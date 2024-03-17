KKR posted pictures of the skipper arriving in the city on Saturday. The 29-year-old had missed the last season as he underwent a back surgery in April

Shreyas Iyer

Listen to this article Skipper Shreyas Iyer links up with KKR x 00:00

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the team’s training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

There had been doubts over Iyer’s participation in the initial part of the league due to his back-related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Ashwin did not let challenges affect his progress: Kumble

KKR posted pictures of the skipper arriving in the city on Saturday. The 29-year-old had missed the last season as he underwent a back surgery in April.

He returned to action in September but his back continues to cause him discomfort.

Iyer skipped Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarter-final as well but played the semifinal and final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever