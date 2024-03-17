Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Skipper Shreyas Iyer links up with KKR
<< Back to Elections 2024

Skipper Shreyas Iyer links up with KKR

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

KKR posted pictures of the skipper arriving in the city on Saturday. The 29-year-old had missed the last season as he underwent a back surgery in April

Skipper Shreyas Iyer links up with KKR

Shreyas Iyer

Listen to this article
Skipper Shreyas Iyer links up with KKR
x
00:00

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the team’s training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season.


There had been doubts over Iyer’s participation in the initial part of the league due to his back-related issues.


Also Read: Ashwin did not let challenges affect his progress: Kumble


KKR posted pictures of the skipper arriving in the city on Saturday. The 29-year-old had missed the last season as he underwent a back surgery in April. 

He returned to action in September but his back continues to cause him discomfort.

Iyer skipped Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarter-final as well but played the semifinal and final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shreyas iyer kolkata knight riders IPL 2024 cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK