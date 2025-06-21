Despite Day 2 being washed out due to rain, Bangladesh made a strong start in the first innings, piling up a formidable total of 495 runs

In an unusual sight, a snake charmer was spotted among the spectators on Saturday during the ongoing Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Test at the Galle International Stadium.

The man was seen seated calmly on the ground with not one, but two snakes, seemingly unbothered by the crowd or the intensity of the match. Holding one of the reptiles casually in his hand, the snake charmer became an unexpected highlight of Day 5’s action-packed scenes in Galle. To add to the spectacle, a monkey also made an appearance in the same frame, turning the Test match into an oddly memorable episode of real-time wildlife meets red-ball cricket.

Sri Lanka is currently hosting Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, with the first Test having begun earlier this week in Galle. Despite Day 2 being washed out due to rain, Bangladesh made a strong start in the first innings, piling up a formidable total of 495 runs. The batting lineup was anchored by Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored a fluent 148, while senior players Mushfiqur Rahim (163) and Litton Das (90) offered vital contributions.

Sri Lanka responded strongly in their first innings, thanks largely to a magnificent 187 from opener Pathum Nissanka, helping the hosts reach 485 and keeping the match evenly poised. However, it was Bangladesh who took control in the third innings, building a solid lead.

Najmul Hossain Shanto once again led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 125 in the second innings to put Bangladesh in a commanding position. They declared with a lead that set Sri Lanka a target of 296 runs to chase on the final day.

As Sri Lanka began their fourth innings under pressure, Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam struck early, claiming three quick wickets. The hosts found themselves reeling at 48 for 4 on Day 5. However, Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva dug in with gritty resistance, steering Sri Lanka to safety as the match eventually ended in a hard-fought draw.

The second and final Test of the series is scheduled to take place in Colombo from June 25 to 29. Following the conclusion of the red-ball leg, the two teams will gear up for a three-match ODI series starting July 2, followed by a T20I series beginning July 10.