Youngster Suryansh Shedge smashes 15-ball 36 not out after Suryakumar Yadav (48) and Ajinkya Rahane (37) lay foundation for five-wkt win over MP

Man of the tournament Ajinkya Rahane, the Mumbai skipper. PIC/PTI

Mumbai leaned on their collective batting strength to subdue a spirited Madhya Pradesh by five wickets to clinch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Sunday. Mumbai were stretched on more than one occasion during the chase of 175, a target MP built around skipper Rajat Patidar’s fluent unbeaten 81, on a slightly tacky pitch, but eventually they reached 180 for five in 17.5 overs.

This was Mumbai’s second SMAT title after winning it for the first time in 2022, while MP’s wait for a maiden trophy prolonged to another season. After a brief period of lull, Suryakumar Yadav (48, 35b, 4x4, 3x6) reactivated his run-making ways and added 52 runs for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (37, 30b, 4x4).



Suryakumar and Suryansh Shedge

It helped Mumbai to recover from the early dismissals of Prithvi Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer, both of them falling to rather causal shots. Just when it seemed that the two veteran batters would carry Mumbai home, Rahane slashed Venkatesh Iyer straight into the hands of Rahul Batham at deep. Suryakumar followed soon, top-edging off-spinner Shivam Shukla to Avesh Khan at short fine leg.

At 129 for five in 14.4 overs, Mumbai needed 46 runs but any worries were soon eased by the big-hitting Suryansh Shedge (36 not out, 15b, 3x4, 3x6) and Atharva Ankolekar (16 not out, 6b, 2x6) who knocked off the remaining runs without much fuss in a little over three overs. Earlier, Patidar shone brightly while hammering his fifth fifty of this tournament.MP had made a rather sedate beginning to their innings after losing openers Arpit Gaud (3) and Harsh Gawli (2).

Brief scores

Madhya Pradesh 174-8 in 20 overs (R Patidar 81*; R Dias 2-32, S Thakur 2-41) lost to Mumbai 180-5 in 17.5 overs (S Yadav 48, A Rahane 37, S Shedge 36*; T Singh 2-34) by five wickets

