Breaking News
BJP wants to win more than 400 LS seats to 'change' Constitution, claims Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra: Deer antlers of Rs 60 lakh seized in Palghar; two held
Maharashtra: 59 booked for obscenity after bar raid in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Lok Sabha polls: Mahayuti seat sharing talks will be over soon, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Smriti has been very strong in bringing calmness to RCB Williams
<< Back to Elections 2024

Smriti has been very strong in bringing calmness to RCB: Williams

Updated on: 15 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

As a leader, she’s given an assured look in taking the team to playoffs, which was missing from last year’s tournament, where RCB lost their first five games to be ousted quickly from the race to knockouts

Smriti has been very strong in bringing calmness to RCB: Williams

RCB coach Luke Williams (left) and skipper Smriti Mandhana

Listen to this article
Smriti has been very strong in bringing calmness to RCB: Williams
x
00:00

Ahead of their Eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians in WPL on Friday, Luke Williams, the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has credited captain Smriti Mandhana for being a very strong figure in terms of bringing calmness to the team, which in turn has been one of the key reasons behind them making the playoffs for the first time.


Also Read: India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in 4th T20


Smriti has been the side’s leading run-getter in WPL 2024 with 259 runs in eight matches, including two half-centuries. As a leader, she’s given an assured look in taking the team to playoffs, which was missing from last year’s tournament, where RCB lost their first five games to be ousted quickly from the race to knockouts.


“Smriti has been very strong in bringing that calmness to the group, which has been really important by Smriti in being the leader on and off the field. So, delighted with her leadership and how she’s dealing with it. Smriti is having a fabulous tournament with the bat and in her leadership too. The experience of last year’s campaign and having 12 months to plan, review and look at the different aspects of how the team should be has been helpful, ” said Williams in the pre-match press conference.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Smriti Mandhana royal challengers bangalore WPL 2024 cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK