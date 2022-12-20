Breaking News
So-near-yet-so-far India look to end T20I series on a high

Updated on: 20 December,2022 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Jemimah Rodrigues’s place is once again under scrutiny after four failures. Richa Ghosh has been good but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could do with more support. On the bowling front, spinner Deepti Sharma has taken wickets regularly but Renuka Singh and left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani, have only delivered in patches

Jemimah Rodrigues. Pic/PTI


Having stretched Australia in every game of the series, India will be looking to learn from their mistakes and seize the crucial moments in the final women’s T20I in Mumbai on Tuesday.


Also read: Harmanpreet Kaur: Scoring just three runs in the 18th over made the difference



The Australia series has served India well in their preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. The reigning champions have exposed India’s  weaknesses whether it is the high dot ball ratio, their fielding or the lack of firepower in the bowling department. Shafali Verma needs to add strike rotation to her game. Jemimah Rodrigues’s place is once again under scrutiny after four failures. Richa Ghosh has been good but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could do with more support. On the bowling front, spinner Deepti Sharma has taken wickets regularly but Renuka Singh and left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani, have only delivered in patches. The high-scoring wickets in the series have only made their task tougher.


