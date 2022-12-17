India look to improve bowling performance in fourth T20I

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 December,2022 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted after the third T20I that her side is missing a designated bowling coach. Add to that a relatively inexperienced fast bowling attack, India have a problems aplenty to address

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/PTI


Hosts India will aim to do some serious course correction in their bowling department when they clash with Australia in the do-or-die fourth Women’s T20 International on Saturday.


Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted after the third T20I that her side is missing a designated bowling coach. Add to that a relatively inexperienced fast bowling attack, India have a problems aplenty to address.



Indian bowlers have conceded scores in excess of 170 in all three games. Meghna Singh hasn’t measured up well and Renuka Singh, who is spearheading the seam attack, also needs helpful conditions to make a mark.


While the bowling has not been up to scratch, fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh also has his task cut out as the catching and ground fielding has left a lot to be desired.
India also have a lot of work to do in the batting department. Rotation of strike has been a huge issue. In Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and skipper Harmanpreet, India have three good power hitters while Smriti Mandhana can time the ball well, but they have not been rotating strike and the skipper pointed that out after defeat in last game. While the boundary count has increased, the Indian batters are consuming way too many dot balls every match.

