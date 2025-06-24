Sourav Ganguly said that Jay Shah always had to do things properly for Indian cricket. Shah continued as BCCI secretary till November 2024, before taking over as ICC chairman. With this, he also became the youngest-ever to take up the role at the age of 36

Sourav Ganguly (Pic: X/@ICC)

Listen to this article Sourav Ganguly opens up on Jay Shah's stint as BCCI secretary x 00:00

Former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who earlier served as BCCI president, has revealed that he expected toughness and stubbornness from the then secretary and incumbent ICC chairman Jay Shah, but was impressed with his honesty.

"See, he had the power, the support, so you expected a certain kind of toughness, stubbornness from him, but he would do things for Indian cricket," Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interview at his residence in Kolkata

Ganguly and Shah were colleagues at the world's richest cricket board from October 2019 to September 2022, navigating a tumultuous phase caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought sporting activity to a grinding halt for a few months.

Further, the former skipper said that Shah always had to do things properly for Indian cricket.

"He (Jay) had his own way of doing things, but the best thing about him was he wanted to do things properly for Indian cricket," said Ganguly.

It was the first time that both Ganguly and Shah held BCCI positions. Before that, Ganguly had headed the Cricket Association of Bengal, while Shah was an office-bearer in the Gujarat Cricket Association.

Later, the Calcutta-born was replaced by Roger Binny in 2022 for the role. On the other hand, Shah continued as BCCI secretary till November 2024, before taking over as ICC chairman.

With this, he also became the youngest-ever to take up the role at the age of 36.

Asked about how the power dynamics and relationship were between the scion of a political family and a celebrated cricket star, Ganguly said they shared a cordial equation, which has continued to this date.

"Relationship was very good. It's still very good. When he came in September 2019...he was a young boy, straight from Gujarat CA, very cooperative, approachable," he recalled.

"Obviously, he had opinions and rightfully so, he wanted to do things and still does, he is the ICC chairman, and it is a bigger post," added the former skipper.

Further, Ganguly praised Jay Shah by saying he became better at his job and was very supportive of players.

"He is very supportive of players. He got better as he learnt. The good thing about him was he wanted to do good for the game," said the 52-year-old.

(With PTI Inputs)