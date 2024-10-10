Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > South Africans have Scots on the rocks

South Africans have Scots on the rocks!

Updated on: 10 October,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Proteas win by 80 runs

South Africans have Scots on the rocks!

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
South Africans have Scots on the rocks!
x
00:00

South Africa dominated Scotland in all departments of the game to register a commanding 80-run win in a Women’s T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.


Batting first, South Africa posted a strong 166 for five in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, the Scots failed miserably with the bat and were all out for 86 in 17.5 overs. Only two Scotland batters could reach double digits.


Also Read: Lakshya Sen enters second round


Nonkululeko Mlaba (3-12) was the most successful bowler for South Africa while there were two wickets apiece for Chloe Tryon (2-22) and Nadine de Klerk (2-15).

With their second in three matches, South Africa jumped to the top of Group B. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and opening partner Tazmin Brits gave SA the perfect start with a 64-run partnership in only 7.3 overs. Wolvaardt smashed her way to a 27-ball 40 (5x4, 1x6) , while Brits hit 43 off 35 (5x4, 1x6). Marizanne Kapp then held centre stage and blazed her way to 43 in just 24 balls with six fours.

Brief scores
South Africa W 166-5 in 20 overs (L Wolvaardt 40, T Brits 43, M Kapp 43) beat Scotland W 86 all out in 17.5 overs (N Mlaba 3-12) by 80 runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 Women`s T20 World Cup t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK