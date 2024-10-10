Proteas win by 80 runs

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article South Africans have Scots on the rocks! x 00:00

South Africa dominated Scotland in all departments of the game to register a commanding 80-run win in a Women’s T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Batting first, South Africa posted a strong 166 for five in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, the Scots failed miserably with the bat and were all out for 86 in 17.5 overs. Only two Scotland batters could reach double digits.

Also Read: Lakshya Sen enters second round

Nonkululeko Mlaba (3-12) was the most successful bowler for South Africa while there were two wickets apiece for Chloe Tryon (2-22) and Nadine de Klerk (2-15).

With their second in three matches, South Africa jumped to the top of Group B. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and opening partner Tazmin Brits gave SA the perfect start with a 64-run partnership in only 7.3 overs. Wolvaardt smashed her way to a 27-ball 40 (5x4, 1x6) , while Brits hit 43 off 35 (5x4, 1x6). Marizanne Kapp then held centre stage and blazed her way to 43 in just 24 balls with six fours.

Brief scores

South Africa W 166-5 in 20 overs (L Wolvaardt 40, T Brits 43, M Kapp 43) beat Scotland W 86 all out in 17.5 overs (N Mlaba 3-12) by 80 runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever