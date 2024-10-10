Sen, who lost out on a maiden Olympic medal in Paris after defeat in the bronze medal Play-off contest, will be up against the winner between seventh seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei and qualifier Arnaud Merkle of France in the next round

Lakshya Sen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Lakshya Sen enters second round x 00:00

India’s star shuttler Lakshya Sen progressed to the men’s singles round of 16 at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament after his opponent Rasmus Gemke withdrew from the opening round match here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India’s batwomen soar!

Sen, who lost out on a maiden Olympic medal in Paris after defeat in the bronze medal Play-off contest, will be up against the winner between seventh seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei and qualifier Arnaud Merkle of France in the next round.

Earlier on Tuesday, rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod continued her impressive form this year, pulling off a stunning upset against World No. 23 Sung Shuo Yun of Chinese Taipei to advance to the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever