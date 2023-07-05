“Bhargune’s batting is good, but he’s lacking in the fielding aspect. He played well at the nationals [Nagesh Trophy]. He’s a fearless cricketer,” said David

Rohit Bhargune receives the player of the match award from CABI President GK Mahantesh (right) in Belgaum last February

Listen to this article State Association chief Chaudhary slams CABI for selection bias x 00:00

Maharashtra blind cricketer Rohit Bhargune, 17, scored a century and two fifties in the Nagesh Trophy, a national-level selection tournament at Belgaum in February, but somehow finds his name missing from the 17-member squad picked by the CABI (Cricket Association for the Blind in India) for the IBSA [International Blind Sports Federation] World Games to be held at Birmingham from August 18.

Pankaj Chaudhary, President of the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM) insists that the CABI, which is headquartered in Bangalore, has a selection bias, favouring players from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. “Rohit is just 17 and a very promising player. We need to promote such young talent. But, we are still promoting players, who have been representing the country since 2014. We don’t know on what parameters these players are still being picked for India. I want to ask the CABI if only Karnataka and Andhra players are performing well,” Chaudhary told mid-day on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India blind women's team captain Sushma Patel wants more camps and matches

The current Indian team has four players from Andhra Pradesh, including skipper Ajay Reddy, and three from Karnataka. According to CABI Secretary John David, who is also a chairman of the national selection committee, however, Maharashtra players are lacking in talent. “They [Maharashtra players] feel they are playing well, but when they face top teams like Andhra, Karnataka, Odisha or Haryana, they struggle. Their association [CABM] is conducting a lot of events [like tournaments coaching camps, etc], but they’re lacking in quality coaching,” said David, adding that Bhargune has done well, but needs improvement.

“Bhargune’s batting is good, but he’s lacking in the fielding aspect. He played well at the nationals [Nagesh Trophy]. He’s a fearless cricketer,” said David.

Pune-based Bhargune, a B-3 category partially blind cricketer, is dejected. “I scored a 51-ball 101 [v Bengal], 59 [v Karnataka] and 52 off 22 [v Chandigarh]. I did well at the selection trials too [held at Bangalore in May]. I’m disappointed that I’ve not been picked for India,” he said.