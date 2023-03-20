Sunil 'mystery' Narine picks seven wickets for no runs in club game ahead of IPL 2023

Sunil Narine wreaked havoc with the ball against Clarke Road United in Port of Spain in the T&T Cricket Board Premiership Division 1 game

Sunil Narine (Pic Courtesy: AP)

Had there been a Hall of Fame dedicated for the cash-rice Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunil Narine would be right above alongside the greatest T20 legends of all time. Others have adapted themselves to the shortest format, while Narine carved the format into a world of his own. Two IPL titles, an integral part of the golden age for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it is no secret that Narine has become a household name among the city’s dwellers.

𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐀𝟕𝐓𝐈𝐂 𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄 🤩



7️⃣ 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙎

7️⃣ 𝙈𝘼𝙄𝘿𝙀𝙉

0️⃣ 𝙍𝙐𝙉𝙎

7️⃣ 𝙒𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏𝙎



Queen's park witnessed the Mamba King's magic! ✨ pic.twitter.com/00Jps2oJao — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 20, 2023

Meanwhile, ahead of his trip to India for the upcoming IPL edition, he wreaked havoc with the ball against Clarke Road United in Port of Spain in the T&T Cricket Board Premiership Division 1 game. The spin maestro bowled seven maiden overs and scalped seven wickets, bundling out Clarke Road United for 76 runs.

Besides Narine, compatriots Jon Russ Jaggesar and Sion Hacket claimed the remaining three wickets as the opposition was bowled out in only 24 overs. In reply, the Queen's Park Cricket Club took apart Clarke Road with some brutal hitting and later declared for a total of 268 runs for the loss of three wickets. Narine has been in red-hot form in the tournament, having picked overall 31 wickets in three matches.

It was initially believed that Narine was to jet off to India for IPL 2023 but he ended up playing in the tournament after his flight was delayed. Narine has been a long-serving KKR player, having picked up 152 wickets for the franchise at a brilliant economy of 6.63 with a five-wicket haul to his name too. His contribution doesn’t end here, as he has mustered overall 1025 runs at a strike-rate of 162.7. Narine also has the experience of leading a team in other leagues too and this makes him a prime candidate to replace the injured skipper Shreyas Iyer. KKR will kick off their IPL campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1 in Mohali.