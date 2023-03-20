Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sunil mystery Narine picks seven wickets for no runs in club game ahead of IPL 2023

Sunil 'mystery' Narine picks seven wickets for no runs in club game ahead of IPL 2023

Updated on: 20 March,2023 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sunil Narine wreaked havoc with the ball against Clarke Road United in Port of Spain in the T&T Cricket Board Premiership Division 1 game

Sunil 'mystery' Narine picks seven wickets for no runs in club game ahead of IPL 2023

Sunil Narine (Pic Courtesy: AP)


Had there been a Hall of Fame dedicated for the cash-rice Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunil Narine would be right above alongside the greatest T20 legends of all time. Others have adapted themselves to the shortest format, while Narine carved the format into a world of his own. Two IPL titles, an integral part of the golden age for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it is no secret that Narine has become a household name among the city’s dwellers.






Meanwhile, ahead of his trip to India for the upcoming IPL edition, he wreaked havoc with the ball against Clarke Road United in Port of Spain in the T&T Cricket Board Premiership Division 1 game. The spin maestro bowled seven maiden overs and scalped seven wickets, bundling out Clarke Road United for 76 runs.

Also Read: Why TATA IPL 2023 has every reason to be a massive hit among cricket fans?

Besides Narine, compatriots Jon Russ Jaggesar and Sion Hacket claimed the remaining three wickets as the opposition was bowled out in only 24 overs. In reply, the Queen's Park Cricket Club took apart Clarke Road with some brutal hitting and later declared for a total of 268 runs for the loss of three wickets. Narine has been in red-hot form in the tournament, having picked overall 31 wickets in three matches. 

It was initially believed that Narine was to jet off to India for IPL 2023 but he ended up playing in the tournament after his flight was delayed. Narine has been a long-serving KKR player, having picked up 152 wickets for the franchise at a brilliant economy of 6.63 with a five-wicket haul to his name too. His contribution doesn’t end here, as he has mustered overall 1025 runs at a strike-rate of 162.7. Narine also has the experience of leading a team in other leagues too and this makes him a prime candidate to replace the injured skipper Shreyas Iyer. KKR will kick off their IPL campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1 in Mohali. 

IPL 2023 IPL indian premier league cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK