Suryakumar won the award for the leading T20I cricketer while Harmanpreet became the first Indian woman to win the Cricketer of the Year award

Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur

Listen to this article Surya, Harmanpreet get top Wisden Almanack honours x 00:00

Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur have added another feather to their cap after bagging the Wisden Almanack’s leading cricketer in the World awards.

Suryakumar won the award for the leading T20I cricketer while Harmanpreet became the first Indian woman to win the Cricketer of the Year award.

Suryakumar churned out runs for fun no matter where he went. A total of 1164 runs striking at a whopping SR of 187.43.

Also Read: IPL 2023: SKY, Ishan in focus as upbeat Mumbai square up against resurgent SRH

On the other hand, Harman is one of the five Cricketers of the Year announced by Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack for 2023.

She led India to a 3-0 ODI series win on English soil for the first time since 1999, and took her nation to a Silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever