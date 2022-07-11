Suryakumar Yadav has grown from strength to strength since India debut: Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav's heroic century went in vain as India succumbed to a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20I of the series here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after reaching his 100 during the '3rd Vitality IT20' cricket match between England and India. Pic/ AFP

Following Suryakumar Yadav's heroic ton in the final T20I against England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma praised the batter, saying that he had grown strength to strength since his inclusion in the national side.

Suryakumar Yadav's heroic century went in vain as India succumbed to a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20I of the series here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. The inning was a disappointing one for India. They lost their top order within a very short time. A huge 119-run partnership followed between centurion Suryakumar Yadav (117*) and Shreyas Iyer (28) followed and gave India a chance in the match. But English pulled back the game in their favour by taking wickets at crucial stages and denied Men in Blue a clean sweep. India has won the series 2-1.

While batting first, Half-century from Dawid Malan and a solid unbeaten knock from Liam Livingstone helped England reach a powerful 215/7 at the end of their innings in the third and final T20I against India here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

It was a great day for the English batting lineup as they clicked for the first time in the series and posted an intimidating total. Knocks from Dawid Malan (77), Liam Livingstone (42) and Jason Roy (26) helped the cause of the hosts. Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel were the best bowlers for India, getting two wickets each, while Avesh Khan and Umran Malik got one each.

"I thought it was a fantastic chase although we fell short. We are proud of the fight. Surya was magnificent to watch. I have been watching him for a while now. Loves this format, has a wide range of shots. He has grown from strength to strength since we got him into the squad. They put us under pressure with their batting. A decent partnership put us on the back foot. You back yourself to get this score."

"We were clear in trying out guys if they can bowl 4 overs. We have things to work on as a group. Hope so. So far things are pretty good. We do not want to sit on laurels. We want to get better every game," said the skipper during a post-match presentation.

