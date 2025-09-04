Suryakumar, widely regarded as a 360-degree player capable of dismantling any attack, last featured in a T20-format Asia Cup back in 2022. He had a decent campaign, finishing as the eighth-highest run-scorer with 139 runs in five matches, averaging 34.75 with a healthy strike rate of 163.52

With just five months to go for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, all eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav as India gear up for the Asia Cup 2025, starting September 10. The 34-year-old, once hailed as India’s most dangerous T20I batter, finds himself at a crossroads, with selectors watching closely and consistency at stake.

Suryakumar, widely regarded as a 360-degree player capable of dismantling any attack, last featured in a T20-format Asia Cup back in 2022. He had a decent campaign, finishing as the eighth-highest run-scorer with 139 runs in five matches, averaging 34.75 with a healthy strike rate of 163.52. His standout performance came against Hong Kong, where he remained unbeaten on 68, his only half-century of the tournament. However, the rest of the campaign saw him struggle to convert starts into meaningful scores.

Heading into this edition, Surya’s recent T20I numbers suggest a dip in form. Over the past 15 T20 internationals, he has managed just 258 runs at an average of 18.42, including two fifties. While the average raises questions, his strike rate of 161.72 reflects his intent hasn’t waned. Even during lean patches, he hasn’t retreated into a shell, that still makes him a game-changer on his day.

However, where he truly reminded everyone of his class was during the 2025 IPL season. Playing for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar rediscovered his rhythm, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament. In 16 matches, he smashed 717 runs at a staggering average of 65.18, and an explosive strike rate of 167.41. His campaign featured five half-centuries, with a highest score of 73 not out, playing a pivotal role in guiding MI to the playoffs.

While his leadership in T20Is has earned praise, it’s his batting that now demands answers. The Asia Cup presents an ideal platform for Suryakumar to silence critics, regain form in national colours, and reaffirm his place in India’s plans for the T20 World Cup next year.