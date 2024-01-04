Suryakumar Yadav in contention list for ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year 2023

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 January,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies |

Top

Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/AFP

India star Suryakumar Yadav was on Wednesday named as one of the four nominees for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year 2023. Surya, 33, who won it in 2022, dominated 2023 in the shortest format with 733 runs from 17 innings at an average of 48.86 and strike rate of 155.95. Yashasvi Jaiswal was  named as one of the four nominees for the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023.


Also Read: Jemi backs skipper Kaur in run-drought


Jaiswal, 22, scored 283 Test runs at 70.75 average and made 430 T20I runs at 33.07 and strike rate of 159.25 during the year. He is pitted against Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) and Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka).


Suryakumar Yadav Yashasvi Jaiswal international cricket council cricket news sports news Sports Update

