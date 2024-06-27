T20 World Cup 2024: Hendricks, Markram guide SA in the finals of the mega event

With this win, the side managed to qualify for the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024

Rashid Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (Pic: AFP)

In the run chase of 57 runs in the semi-final one of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan, South Africa's Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram played unbeaten knocks of 29 and 23 runs, respectively. With this win, the side managed to qualify for the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

While chasing the target in the semifinal one of the T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa lost the early wicket of their opening batsman Quinton de Kock. Facing eight deliveries, the left-hander was only able to score 5 runs including 1 four. Later, the unbeaten knocks of captain Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks helped South Africa to win the semi-final one of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan by nine wickets.

The only bowler who bagged a wicket for Afghanistan was Fazalhaq Farooqi. Completing two overs, the pacer was smashed for 11 runs. Naveen-Ul-Haq, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai went wicketless in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against South Africa. Bowling one over each, Rashid and Naib conceded eight runs. Naveen was smashed for 15 runs, followed by Omarzai for 18 runs. The Proteas successfully chased the target in 8.5 overs.

In the semi-final one of the T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan's opening duo, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran departed early on the scores of 0 and 2 runs, respectively. Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai returned to the pavilion by scoring 9 and 10 runs, respectively. Omarzai's 10-run knock was the highest in the semi-final one of the T20 World Cup 2024 for Afghanistan.

South African pacer Marco Jansen claimed three wickets followed by spinner Tabraiz Shamsi who bagged three wickets. Completing three overs, Jansen conceded 16 runs. Shamsi on the other hand, bowled just 1.5 overs and conceded just 6 runs. Lead pacer Kagiso Rabada and Anric Nortje, too registered two wickets each to their names.