Oz skipper Mitchell Marsh sees funny side of Gulbadin Naib’s cramp incident in Afghan v B’desh match; says team were dejected after being knocked out

A screengrab of Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib holding his thigh due to cramps during match v Bangladesh

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024 | "I was almost in tears laughing": Mitchell Marsh x 00:00

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh saw the funny side of Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib’s theatrical complaining of cramps in a T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh, terming it as “one of the funniest things” he has ever seen on a cricket field. Naib, who was fielding in the slip, fell on his back while clutching his thighs during the 12th over, just after coach Jonathan Trott signalled to slow down the proceedings as rain was imminent with Afghanistan ahead in the proceedings in the must-win Super 8 game.

“I was almost in tears laughing and at the end of the day it had no bearing on the game. So, we can laugh about it now. But, gee, it was funny. It was outstanding,” Marsh told cricket.com.au. Bangladesh were chasing 115 for a win then, and fell behind the DLS par score of 83 at the end of the 12th over at 81 for seven. However, Naib later bowled two overs and participated with vigour in Afghanistan’s victory celebrations without showing any hint of ‘cramps.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024 | "Want to treat this as a normal game": Rohit Sharma



Mitchell Marsh

The ICC’s playing conditions stipulate that a player can get up to two-match ban for “deliberate or repetitive” time wasting tactics, but that Naib might just escape with a first and final warning by the match referee. With the win, Afghanistan knocked Australia out of the T20 World Cup, and Marsh said the 2021 champions have only themselves to blame for the exit. “We watched it [the match] as a group. It was obviously a pretty amazing game, wasn’t it? A lot of twists and turns.

“Obviously, you want to keep playing this tournament and that was our only way of doing it. But there’s also the element that it was completely out of our control and we only had ourselves to blame for that,” said Marsh. The all-rounder said the team was dejected after the fall of the final Bangladesh wicket. “We were all flat [when the final wicket fell]. We were desperate to continue on in the tournament. But fair play to Afghanistan—they beat us and they beat Bangladesh and they deserve to be in the semi-finals,” added Marsh.

Naib was trying to win a WC match: Ashwin

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin felt the on-field histrionics of Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib against Bangladesh were justified because it happened in a must-win Super 8 match. “Jonathan Trott was telling from the dressing room to slow it down and after that Naib fell on the ground like a broken tree branch. Everyone is saying he will be penalised for it. But what’s the problem? The guy is playing for his country, trying to win a World Cup qualifier [must-win match],” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever