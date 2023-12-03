Breaking News
Taijul’s 10-wicket haul leads Bangladesh to 150-run win over Kiwis

Updated on: 03 December,2023 07:49 AM IST  |  Sylhet (Bangladesh)
Taijul followed his 4-109 with 6-75 in the second innings to wrap up New Zealand’s innings for 181 in the first session of the final day, with the tourists chasing a target of 332 runs

Taijul Islam

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took his second 10-wicket haul in Tests as Bangladesh secured a 150-run victory in the series-opening match against New Zealand on Saturday.


Taijul followed his 4-109 with 6-75 in the second innings to wrap up New Zealand’s innings for 181 in the first session of the final day, with the tourists chasing a target of 332 runs.


Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan complemented him with 2-40, while pacer Shoriful Islam (1-13) and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan (1-44) contributed a wicket apiece. “We are just thinking about the process, not the result. We have so many Test matches coming up. This win will give us a confidence to do well,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.


“As I said earlier, we want to make winning a habit at home. Hopefully we will be able to continue the performance.¿ Daryl Mitchell battled to top-score for the visitors with a patient 58 from 120 balls.

Resuming at 113-7, Mitchell’s presence gave New Zealand a slim hope of an unlikely victory and he struck Taijul for a boundary from the third ball of the day before punching the same bowler for a single through cover to raise his ninth half-century off 99 balls. The second and final Test of the series begins on December 6 at Mirpur. 

