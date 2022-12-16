Tanush Kotian delighted to get Hanuma Vihari in both innings

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jaffer completed the winning formalities by remaining unbeaten on 17 each in a score of 40-1. Prithvi Shaw, like in the first innings, departed early—for six

Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian

Mumbai outclassed hosts Andhra Pradesh by nine wickets on Day Three of their Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy opening encounter in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

In reply to Andhra’s first innings’ 238, Mumbai scored 331, thanks to a fine century by one-drop Armaan Jaffer (116, 16x4, 1x6) and all-rounder Tanush Kotian’s unbeaten 63 (6x4, 1x6).

The Mumbai bowlers made it tough for AP who were bowled out for just 131 in 47.4 overs. Off-spinner Kotian, who had 4-91 in the first innings, claimed 2-18 in six overs on Thursday, while pacers Tushar Deshpande and Siddharth Raut scalped three and two wickets respectively.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jaffer completed the winning formalities by remaining unbeaten on 17 each in a score of 40-1. Prithvi Shaw, like in the first innings, departed early—for six.

It was a special game for Kotian, 24, as he executed plans perfectly to dismiss Test batsman and the Andhra skipper, Hanuma Vihari twice on 27 and 14.

“I told myself before the game that I must get him [Vihari] out in this match, because he is their main batsman. It’s a very big achievement for me to get him out in both the innings. He was playing very well on the front foot and displayed good defence. So, my plan was to bowl slightly back of a length. I got him while playing on the back foot through wicket-keeper [Hardik Tamore] in the first innings. And in the second innings I trapped him LBW on the back foot again as he misjudged the length,” Kotian told mid-day.



Kotian, who claimed 18 wickets in six Ranji games in 2021-22, is targeting 50 scalps this season. He said: “This season I am aiming for 50 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. I did my homework through a lot of spot bowling. I am also working hard on how to bowl on different pitches and which areas I need to bowl according to the batsman and situation.”

Mumbai will now play Hyderabad at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla complex ground from Tuesday.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian helps Mumbai take Day One honours v AP

Brief scores

AP 238 and 131 (U Girinath 27; T Deshpande 3-34, T Kotian 2-18) lost to Mumbai 331 & 40-1 (A Jaffer 17*, Y Jaiswal 17*) by nine wickets

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal