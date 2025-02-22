Breaking News
Tendulkar's India Masters vs Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters: When and where to watch live?

The inaugural edition of International Masters League will showcase an exceptional roster of cricketing masters with a star-studded line-up

Tendulkar in action at the nets

The much-anticipated International Masters League (IML) is set to kickoff today at Navi Mumbai’s iconic DY Patil Stadium with Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters locking horns against Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters in the opening match, starting at 7.30pm.


The inaugural edition of International Masters League will showcase an exceptional roster of cricketing masters with the star-studded line-up that includes Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies icons Brian Lara and Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka’s former captain Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and Australia’s Shane Watson, among other cricketing greats. 


Where to watch


Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits on TV and livestreaming on JioHotstar

When

Matches will start at 7.30 pm

Venues

After five matches in Navi Mumbai, the IML will move to Vadodara and then Raipur.  

Where to buy tickets

Tickets for the IML are available on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the competition.

Complementary tickets for students and senior citizens for opening match: Complimentary tickets for the opening match will be available for students and senior citizens. These complimentary tickets can be claimed at the box office at DY Patil Stadium.

Squads

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun and Saurabh Tiwary.

Sri Lanka Masters: Kumar Sangakkara (captain), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Ashan Priyanjan, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne and Chaturanga De Silva.

