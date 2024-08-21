Dikec’s viral pose, which became a symbol of his unassuming yet formidable presence, has transcended sports and influenced other athletes

Kieron Pollard imitates Yusuf Dikec's iconic pose during the Hundred final (Pic: X)

Listen to this article The Hundred final: Kieron Pollard and Akeal Hosein recreate Yusuf Dikec’s viral Olympic shooting pose x 00:00

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec has become a global sensation following his impressive performance at the recent Paris Olympics 2024.

The 51-year-old shooter became an overnight sensation during the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a silver medal in the mixed 10m air-pistol event alongside his teammate, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan. His appearance in the final, characterized by minimal equipment and a relaxed demeanor, struck a chord with audiences and made him an instant icon.

Dikec’s viral pose, which became a symbol of his unassuming yet formidable presence, has transcended sports and influenced other athletes. This was evident on Sunday, during the Hundred final at Lord’s, where West Indies cricketers Kieron Pollard and Akeal Hosein were spotted emulating Dikec’s celebrated pose.

The match, between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles, provided the perfect stage for the Caribbean duo to showcase their tribute.

The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we needed.



🇰🇷 Kim Yeji 🤝 Yusuf Dikeç 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/gfkyGjFg4I — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024

🌟 Olympics Silver Medalist Yusuf Dikeç pose by Kieron Pollard and Akeal Hosein at #TheHundred2024 final.#CricketTwitter #CricketUpdate pic.twitter.com/sD3AyrrjVL — Cricketwood (@thecricketwood) August 19, 2024

In a nod to Dikec’s viral moment, Hosein mimicked the shooter’s pose after dismissing Sam Curran with his 67th delivery. Pollard followed suit by recreating the pose after successfully catching Donovan Ferreira off Hosein’s bowling. Their playful homage not only highlighted the impact of Dikec’s performance but also brought a unique flair to the cricket field.

Hosein emerged as Southern Brave’s standout performer with the ball. His impressive spell not only included the dismissals of Curran and Ferreira but also saw him bowl out opposition captain Sam Billings for a golden duck, underscoring his pivotal role in the The Hundred final.

The Oval Invincibles, batting first, set a challenging target with a total of 147 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 100 balls. Their innings was propelled by Will Jacks, who contributed a rapid 37 runs, and crucial support from Jordan Cox and Tom Curran. Their collective efforts ensured a competitive total, putting Southern Brave under pressure.

Southern Brave’s chase began strongly thanks to a solid opening partnership between Alex Davies and captain James Vince. The pair put on 58 runs, with Davies making a noteworthy 35 runs, including six boundaries. Vince added a valuable 24 runs off 22 balls, featuring three fours, setting a strong foundation for the chase.

However, apart from Davies and Vince, only Leus du Plooy and Craig Overton managed to reach the 20-run mark. Pollard, coming in at No. 6, struggled at the crease, failing to score and facing only four deliveries before being dismissed. His inability to contribute significantly added to Southern Brave’s challenges.

In the end, Southern Brave fell short by 17 runs, with the Oval Invincibles retaining The Men’s Hundred title. Despite the spirited efforts of Southern Brave, the Oval Invincibles’ performance and the tactical play of their bowlers proved decisive, ensuring their victory in the tournament.

The interplay of cricket and sports culture was evident in the match, with the imitation of Dikec’s pose symbolizing the crossover appeal of athletic achievements across different sports. Yusuf Dikec’s impact extends beyond shooting, resonating with cricketers and fans alike, and highlighting the universal language of sportsmanship and celebration.