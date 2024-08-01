Turkish athlete Yusuf Dikec, who has bagged a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol shooting mixed team event along with his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan on Tuesday, has become the latest internet sensation

Yusuf Dikec and his 10-meter air rifle mixed shooting event partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan pose for pictures after winning the silver medal at Paris Olympics on Tuesday. AFP

Turkish athlete Yusuf Dikec, who has bagged a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol shooting mixed team event along with his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan on Tuesday, has become the latest internet sensation. The 51-year-old’s approach at the world’s most prestigious sporting event has triggered a meme fest on social media.

While other shooters wear gear such as specialised glasses for better precision, protective earpiece for noise as well as eye cover to prevent blurriness, Dikec bagged the silver wearing only his regular glasses. He was also seen casually shooting with a hand in pocket while competing in a sport that is considered to be a highly-tensed event.

According to the International Shooting Sport Federation, the governing body of shooting events at the Olympics, Dikec is a member of the Turkish Armed Forces.

This is Dikec’s fifth appearance at the Olympics following his debut in 2008 at Beijing.

The Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh had bagged the bronze in the 10-meter air pistol shooting mixed team event after defeating the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece. Bhaker became the first Indian after independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Meanwhile Dikec’s memes come a few days after South Korean air pistol competitor Kim Ye Ji, who won a silver in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event, went viral for her “movie star” appearance at the Olympics along with precision in shooting.

Kim Ye Ji, born in 1992, won the second spot after narrowly edging out India’s Manu Bhaker by just 0.1 point. Dressed in her black South Korean uniform, zipped up to the neck, with a baseball hat and wire-rimmed glasses, the 31-year-old looked like a stunner. While details about her personal life are scarce, it is known that she has a six-year-old daughter. Kim Ye Ji’s mix of skill and charm has made her a standout figure both in sports and online.

