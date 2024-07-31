Sarabjot Singh went from gloom to glory overnight

Inconsolable after a narrow miss in the individual 10m air pistol event, Sarabjot raised his game to match his more accomplished teammate Manu Bhaker and secure a second shooting medal for India at the Paris Games

Sarabjot Singh. Pic/AP, PTI

Pistol shooter Sarabjot Singh has experienced the extreme highs and lows of elite sport in his maiden Olympics.

Inconsolable after a narrow miss in the individual 10m air pistol event, Sarabjot raised his game to match his more accomplished teammate Manu Bhaker and secure a second shooting medal for India at the Paris Games.

After the heartbreak of last week, when the 22-year-old from Dheen village near Ambala missed the men’s 10m air pistol final by the smallest of margins, an inner 10 to be specific, his whole shooting journey that began in 2016 flashed before his eyes. Sitting in despair at the qualification range, Sarabjot thought about his 35km-long daily bus ride to coach Abhishek Rana’s academy in Ambala, the immeasurable sacrifice of his father who could just provide for his family with his limited farming income and also his US-based grandfather, who made sure that his grandson never had to compromise on expensive shooting equipment.

“All I could think after that final was what my father did for me his entire life, the support of my grandfather in the US and all the lonely journeys that I took on the bus to Ambala during the first two years of my career. Having got a medal now, I hope to make my parents lives better,” said Sarabjot.

