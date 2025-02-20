Breaking News
The job MD Rege missed out on

The job MD Rege missed out on

Updated on: 20 February,2025 06:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Clayton Murzello | clayton@mid-day.com

Former captain and chief selector Milind, who passed away on Wednesday, picked some of Mumbai’s finest cricketing talents, but was sadly never considered for national selection panels

The late Milind Rege expresses his delight at the mid-day office in August 2022 on seeing an array of old photographs featuring him before the recording of the Mumbai Cricket Podcast. Pic/Shadab Khan

For someone who helped select a legion of young and exciting cricketers for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team right from the 1980s, Milind Rege, 76, ought to have been an India selector at some point in his life. He passed away on Wednesday morning.


Rege probably wasn’t successfully backed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) at the BCCI level to be on the national panel then. Rege admitted to me in August 2022 that this was a disappointment, but what he expected more was a place in the India junior selection panel.


In his younger days, Rege idolised Dilip Sardesai to a point where his wallet had a photograph of the late India batting hero. Sardesai too was never made a national selector! One of the future stalwarts picked by a Mumbai senior committee that included Rege, was Sachin Tendulkar — against Gujarat in 1988.


Rege wrote in Sportsweek: “We decided to induct Sachin straightaway in the Ranji Trophy XI and proposed that he would bat at number four. Every member in the team was delighted with the way Sachin batted. In fact, he was the only one to drive on the front-foot to Pradeep Kasliwal, Anirudh Kher and Anup Sabnis, who work no indecent pace as the Wankhede practice wickets are fairly nippy.”

While Rege was known to be a sharp selector, he was also the lone 1960s, 1970s off-spinner, who claimed 100-plus wickets for Mumbai. And he was more than just a useful lower-order batsman, who could hit big. Rege took great pride in playing alongside some of the greatest Mumbai players. He was proud to be part of every Mumbai Ranji Trophy or Irani Cup team. When Ajit Wadekar’s Mumbai won the 1972-73 Irani Cup in Pune, Sportsweek magazine (right) had the winning team on the cover with the words 

BOMBAY BEST. Rege, who had played that game, continued to be aghast as to why he was not in the team picture; the inside page caption mentioning, “Milind Rege was absent” exasperated him more. Rege will probably get his answer up there when he meets his mates.  Nevertheless, Milind Dattatreya Rege sat well with the greatest names in Mumbai cricket and a fitting farewell he deserves for sure at Shivaji Park today.

In Tribute

The late Milind Rege treasured this photograph with Sachin Tendulkar, who autographed it
Sachin Tendulkar on X
Sad to hear about Milind Rege Sir’s passing. He was a true Mumbai cricketer with immense contributions to the city’s cricket. He and other CCI members saw potential in me and asked me to play for CCI, which, as I look back now, was a landmark moment in my career. He could pick out a talented player from a sea of hardworking hopefuls. He had a special sixth sense to pick talent at all levels, but especially at junior levels.

Ravi Shastri on X
Really sad to hear about the demise of a dear friend Milind  Rege. A true Champion in his contribution to Mumbai and Tata’s cricket all-round. A Mentor Par Excellence. Heartfelt condolences to Raj and family. God bless his soul.

Sanjay Manjrekar on X
Lost a friend and true well wisher today. RIP Milind Rege.

Shishir Hattangadi (Former Mumbai captain) on X
He was a true Mumbai cricket tragic. In his passing a romantic of Mumbai cricket has left us. Besides being a personal loss to so many of us cricketers, his music for the game may have paused but his melodies will linger. Rest In Peace my Dear.

Prof Ratnakar Shetty (Ex-MCA Secretary) on Facebook
Milind Rege has made immense contribution to Mumbai Cricket and will always be remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace. The last time we spoke was when Mumbai beat Haryana in quarter finals a few days ago.  Even in the hospital bed he was concerned about Mumbai Cricket.

