Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > There was a lot more blue in the crowd than actually green VVS Laxman on support for Team India

"There was a lot more blue in the crowd than actually green": VVS Laxman on support for Team India

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
PTI |

Top

Stand-in India coach VVS Laxman hails bold approach of players in T20I series against South Africa

Tilak Varma during his 120 not out in the 4th T20I v SA in Johannesburg yesterday. Pic/AP; PTI

Listen to this article
"There was a lot more blue in the crowd than actually green": VVS Laxman on support for Team India
x
00:00

India stand-in head coach VVS Laxman said his side has been playing “fearless” cricket in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, and the approach, for him, was the primary reason behind the wholehearted support the visitors receive anywhere across the globe.


India were leading the four-match T20I series 2-1 and the final match was played here at the Wanderers last night.


VVS LaxmanVVS Laxman


Also Read: Difficult period for Mbappe: Deschamps

“What we have seen in these three matches is the fearless approach of this team,” Laxman said during a reception hosted for the Indian team here on Thursday night.

Laxman said that entertaining the fans is an important part of the game along with winning the matches. “During any tours to any foreign country, we play and try to entertain the crowd. And we always feel that we are playing at home.

“The reason for that is all the wonderful fans of the Indian cricket team — the Diaspora of India who settled down in various countries, but still love the Indian team and the Indian cricketers,” he added.

“I don’t know if the support was for the home teamor for our team [in SA]. There was a lot more blue in the crowd than actually green,” Laxman said.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said it was nice to meet the Indian community during a hectic tour. “It’s always good to meet the Indian community when we come away from home. It makes us feel like we are at home. It’s always good to have such a lovely evening in between a tournament and in between a bilateral series to really have some fun.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vvs laxman India vs South Africa t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK