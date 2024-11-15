Stand-in India coach VVS Laxman hails bold approach of players in T20I series against South Africa

Tilak Varma during his 120 not out in the 4th T20I v SA in Johannesburg yesterday. Pic/AP; PTI

Listen to this article "There was a lot more blue in the crowd than actually green": VVS Laxman on support for Team India x 00:00

India stand-in head coach VVS Laxman said his side has been playing “fearless” cricket in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, and the approach, for him, was the primary reason behind the wholehearted support the visitors receive anywhere across the globe.

India were leading the four-match T20I series 2-1 and the final match was played here at the Wanderers last night.

VVS Laxman

“What we have seen in these three matches is the fearless approach of this team,” Laxman said during a reception hosted for the Indian team here on Thursday night.

Laxman said that entertaining the fans is an important part of the game along with winning the matches. “During any tours to any foreign country, we play and try to entertain the crowd. And we always feel that we are playing at home.

“The reason for that is all the wonderful fans of the Indian cricket team — the Diaspora of India who settled down in various countries, but still love the Indian team and the Indian cricketers,” he added.

“I don’t know if the support was for the home teamor for our team [in SA]. There was a lot more blue in the crowd than actually green,” Laxman said.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said it was nice to meet the Indian community during a hectic tour. “It’s always good to meet the Indian community when we come away from home. It makes us feel like we are at home. It’s always good to have such a lovely evening in between a tournament and in between a bilateral series to really have some fun.”

