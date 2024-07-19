Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > This is whats surprising about Team India squad for SL tour

This is what’s surprising about Team India squad for SL tour...

Updated on: 19 July,2024 10:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rohan Koli | rohan.koli@mid-day.com

Top

mid-day.com takes a look at five calls made by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for the ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka

This is what’s surprising about Team India squad for SL tour...

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Listen to this article
This is what’s surprising about Team India squad for SL tour...
x
00:00

Surya appointed T20I skipper, Hardik demoted


All-rounder Hardik Pandya was an obvious choice for T20I captaincy after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game. However, Suryakumar Yadav's appointment came as a shock after Pandya was designated vice-captain of India's T20 World Cup-winning side. Pandya's leadership was questioned after his disastrous outing as Mumbai Indians skipper as the five-time champions finished last after winning just four out of 14 matches. The all-rounder was in poor form, managing just 216 runs with the bat, and conceding 387 runs in 14 matches at a poor economy of 10.75 while Suryakumar led India to a 4-1 win in the T20I series against Australia and a 1-1 series finish in South Africa last year.


Shubman Gill named vice-captain 


In a surprising move, Shubman Gill, who was not selected in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, was made vice-captain in white-ball formats. This move came despite Pandya's successful campaign as vice-captain in the T20 World Cup. Gill's appointment is questioned as he had a terrible outing as Gujarat Titans's skipper after his side finished eighth with just five wins. There was a shocking move in ODI too as KL Rahul, despite leading India to a 2-1 series win in South Africa, wasn't considered as Rohit's deputy in one-dayers.

Also Read: IND W vs PAK W highlights: Team India wins the match by 7 wickets

Abhishek, Sanju dropped despite scoring tons

The selectors have attracted ire from fans for dropping in-form Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson despite scoring tons in their previous series in T20 and ODIs respectively. Though the opener was dismissed for a duck in his T20I debut match, he made a strong comeback by scoring a 47-ball century in his second international game. He, however, ended up scoring just 10 and 14 in his next two innings. On the other hand, Samson, who scored a match-winning 108 in his last ODI outing against South Africa, was dropped. He was however selected in the T20I squad.

No place for in-form Ruturaj, Mukesh 

Top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and pacer Mukesh Kumar did not find a place in the T20I squad despite being in top form in the recently-concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe, a decision that caused a stir among fans and experts. Gaikwad scored 133 runs in three innings at an average of 66.50 and a healthy strike-rate of 158.33. The Chennai Super Kings's skipper was the second-highest run-scorer in this year's IPL--583 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53.00. Mukesh, on the other hand, was joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is v Zimbabwe. The right-arm pacer claimed eight wickets in just three matches, including his career-best 4-22 in the fifth T20I at Harare.

Riyan Parag included despite below-par scores

Riyan Parag's inclusion in both ODI and T20I squads took everyone by surprise. Parag was picked in white-ball formats despite having a below-par performance against Zimbabwe recently. The middle-order batter managed just 24 runs in three T20Is at a poor strike-rate of 88.88. However, the all-rounder's impressive IPL-17 form with the bat--573 runs in 14 matches at an average of 52.09--might have played a major role in his selection. Parag will look to thrive on the opportunity and prove the critics wrong.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Suryakumar Yadav hardik pandya india Team India sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK