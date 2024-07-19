mid-day.com takes a look at five calls made by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for the ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Listen to this article This is what’s surprising about Team India squad for SL tour... x 00:00

Surya appointed T20I skipper, Hardik demoted

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was an obvious choice for T20I captaincy after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game. However, Suryakumar Yadav's appointment came as a shock after Pandya was designated vice-captain of India's T20 World Cup-winning side. Pandya's leadership was questioned after his disastrous outing as Mumbai Indians skipper as the five-time champions finished last after winning just four out of 14 matches. The all-rounder was in poor form, managing just 216 runs with the bat, and conceding 387 runs in 14 matches at a poor economy of 10.75 while Suryakumar led India to a 4-1 win in the T20I series against Australia and a 1-1 series finish in South Africa last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shubman Gill named vice-captain

In a surprising move, Shubman Gill, who was not selected in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, was made vice-captain in white-ball formats. This move came despite Pandya's successful campaign as vice-captain in the T20 World Cup. Gill's appointment is questioned as he had a terrible outing as Gujarat Titans's skipper after his side finished eighth with just five wins. There was a shocking move in ODI too as KL Rahul, despite leading India to a 2-1 series win in South Africa, wasn't considered as Rohit's deputy in one-dayers.

Also Read: IND W vs PAK W highlights: Team India wins the match by 7 wickets

Abhishek, Sanju dropped despite scoring tons

The selectors have attracted ire from fans for dropping in-form Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson despite scoring tons in their previous series in T20 and ODIs respectively. Though the opener was dismissed for a duck in his T20I debut match, he made a strong comeback by scoring a 47-ball century in his second international game. He, however, ended up scoring just 10 and 14 in his next two innings. On the other hand, Samson, who scored a match-winning 108 in his last ODI outing against South Africa, was dropped. He was however selected in the T20I squad.

No place for in-form Ruturaj, Mukesh

Top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and pacer Mukesh Kumar did not find a place in the T20I squad despite being in top form in the recently-concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe, a decision that caused a stir among fans and experts. Gaikwad scored 133 runs in three innings at an average of 66.50 and a healthy strike-rate of 158.33. The Chennai Super Kings's skipper was the second-highest run-scorer in this year's IPL--583 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53.00. Mukesh, on the other hand, was joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is v Zimbabwe. The right-arm pacer claimed eight wickets in just three matches, including his career-best 4-22 in the fifth T20I at Harare.

Riyan Parag included despite below-par scores

Riyan Parag's inclusion in both ODI and T20I squads took everyone by surprise. Parag was picked in white-ball formats despite having a below-par performance against Zimbabwe recently. The middle-order batter managed just 24 runs in three T20Is at a poor strike-rate of 88.88. However, the all-rounder's impressive IPL-17 form with the bat--573 runs in 14 matches at an average of 52.09--might have played a major role in his selection. Parag will look to thrive on the opportunity and prove the critics wrong.