×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ton up Ruturaj Gaikwad Ankit Bawne help Maharashtra enter first final

Ton-up Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne help Maharashtra enter first final

Updated on: 01 December,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

Sent in to bat, skipper Gaikwad continued his sensational run with a 126-ball 168, while Bawne made 110 off 89 balls as the duo shared a 207-run partnership to lift Maharashtra to 350 for seven

Ton-up Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne help Maharashtra enter first final

Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his ton. Pic/BCCI


The in-form duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ankit Bawne slammed scintillating hundreds as Maharashtra earned a maiden entry into the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy with a 12-run win over Assam here on Wednesday.


Maharashtra will take on Saurashtra in the summit clash on Friday. Sent in to bat, skipper Gaikwad continued his sensational run with a 126-ball 168, while Bawne made 110 off 89 balls as the duo shared a 207-run partnership to lift Maharashtra to 350 for seven.



Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes ton against New Zealand ‘A'


Chasing the stiff total, Rishav Das (53), Sibsankar Roy (78) and Swarupam Purkayastha (95) kept Assam in the hunt before the team succumbed to scoreboard pressure. In the end, Assam were stopped at 338 for eight. 

Meanwhile, Veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat produced a sensational four-wicket haul, while Prerak Mankad put on an allround show as Saurashtra thrashed Karnataka by five wickets to sail into the Vijay Hazare Trophy final here on Wednesday.

Unadkat rocked Karnataka’s top-order, dismissing skipper Mayank Agarwal (1) and keeper-batter BR Sharath (3) cheaply before Mankad reduced Karnataka to 47 for 4 inside 19 overs with wickets of Nikin Jose (12) and Manish Pandey (0) in the space of four balls. Such was their misery that seven Karnataka batters failed to get to double digits as their innings folded for 171 in 49.1 overs. In reply, former champions Saurashtra romped home in 36.2 overs.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vijay hazare trophy jaydev unadkat saurashtra sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK